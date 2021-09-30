Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,461,000. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 186,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 48,459 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 358,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after purchasing an additional 96,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 19,869 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $50.65. 70,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,421,542. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.24 and its 200 day moving average is $51.60.

