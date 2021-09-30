Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases Shares of 8,164 CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 151.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 17,808 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 10,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,348,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CDW by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CDW by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $400,403,000 after purchasing an additional 38,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.71.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.60, for a total transaction of $637,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,746 shares of company stock worth $18,057,427. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $185.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.73 and its 200 day moving average is $178.74. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $117.02 and a 1 year high of $203.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.