Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases Shares of 8,164 CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 17,808 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 10,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,348,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $400,403,000 after buying an additional 38,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $185.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CDW Co. has a one year low of $117.02 and a one year high of $203.82. The company has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.60, for a total transaction of $637,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,746 shares of company stock worth $18,057,427. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.71.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

