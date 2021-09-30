Darwin Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Darwin Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,028 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,576 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in ANSYS in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total transaction of $109,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,651 shares of company stock valued at $23,530,119 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark raised their price objective on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $344.95. 138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,181. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $364.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.73. The company has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.44, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.79 and a 52 week high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

