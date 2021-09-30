Darwin Advisors LLC Has $479,000 Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Darwin Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. US Capital Advisors downgraded American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.43.

NYSE AWK traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $170.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,779. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.43 and a 200 day moving average of $163.24. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $189.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.603 per share. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

