Darwin Advisors LLC Has $367,000 Stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Darwin Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 56.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,262 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 317.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RNG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.85.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total transaction of $191,465.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 194,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,452,525.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total transaction of $6,481,334.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,679,257.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,425 shares of company stock valued at $23,842,798. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RNG traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $212.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,859. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.37 and a 12 month high of $449.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.33 and a beta of 0.64.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. Equities analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

