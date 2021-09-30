Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Darwin Advisors LLC

Darwin Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,252 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Madison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Target by 12.2% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 1,622 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Target by 5.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,982,448 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $962,716,000 after buying an additional 206,130 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Target by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 179,358 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,358,000 after buying an additional 8,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,232,000. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target stock traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $232.82. The stock had a trading volume of 31,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,789. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.80 and a fifty-two week high of $267.06. The company has a market cap of $113.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $250.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 38.22%.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.30.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

