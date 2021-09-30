Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 2,442 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 826,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 2.34% of AAR worth $32,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in AAR by 1,385.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AAR by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of AAR by 4.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIR traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $33.07. 170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,684. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.82. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $18.22 and a one year high of $45.49.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. AAR had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $455.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,400 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $156,992.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,778.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Ross Boyce purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.11 per share, for a total transaction of $361,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

