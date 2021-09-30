Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Position Reduced by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,548 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26,400.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.7% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $172.35 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $109.74 and a 1-year high of $180.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

