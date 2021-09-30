Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 18,364 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,364 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.94% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $301,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,297.83.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,408.44 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $958.30 and a 1-year high of $1,626.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,530.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1,373.19. The firm has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of 47.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $924.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total transaction of $11,500,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,916,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total value of $14,830,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

