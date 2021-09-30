Ycash Market Capitalization Tops $4.19 Million (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 30th. Ycash has a market capitalization of $4.19 million and $38,856.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ycash has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.98 or 0.00246493 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50.89 or 0.00118362 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.48 or 0.00156936 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000823 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,626,481 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

