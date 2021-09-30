Polar (POLARV3) Trading 20.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Polar (CURRENCY:POLARV3) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. In the last week, Polar has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. One Polar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. Polar has a total market capitalization of $544,112.33 and approximately $44,699.00 worth of Polar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00064602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00101848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.13 or 0.00137529 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,049.01 or 1.00123261 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,938.09 or 0.06833392 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.94 or 0.00774344 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polar Coin Profile

Polar’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,346,551 coins. Polar’s official Twitter account is @polarisdefi

Polar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “POLARV3USD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Polar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.