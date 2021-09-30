McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.06% of McKesson worth $18,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 7.1% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 7.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 403,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,699,000 after buying an additional 28,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCK opened at $205.45 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $141.32 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.13.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total value of $299,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,447.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,971 shares of company stock worth $7,726,342 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

