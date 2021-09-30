Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.90% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MEOH. Barclays upgraded Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Methanex in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.46.

Shares of MEOH traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.28. 2,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,922. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 2.26. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $49.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.48.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.00 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.78%. Research analysts predict that Methanex will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Methanex in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,078,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,722,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 279.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 130,854 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Methanex by 136.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Methanex during the second quarter worth about $268,000. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

