Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Trading Down 4.6% Following Insider Selling

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) traded down 4.6% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $23.41 and last traded at $23.41. 1,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 537,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.53.

Specifically, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $380,292.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $457,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,025. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

CAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.66 million, a P/E ratio of -40.88 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $675.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.40 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 38.49%. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Caleres by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,083,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,611,000 after purchasing an additional 282,981 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Caleres by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,367,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,911,000 after purchasing an additional 309,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Caleres by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,557,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,753,000 after purchasing an additional 302,181 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Caleres by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,663,000 after purchasing an additional 264,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,607,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,866,000 after acquiring an additional 44,034 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres Company Profile (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

