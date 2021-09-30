SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $738,000 Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 96.8% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,693,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,592,000 after buying an additional 833,202 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,736,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,797,000 after buying an additional 633,402 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 33.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,481,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,051,000 after buying an additional 621,421 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 110.7% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 951,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,826,000 after buying an additional 499,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 13.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,092,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,042,000 after purchasing an additional 374,462 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $135.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.27 and its 200-day moving average is $134.80. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $155.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

