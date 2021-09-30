HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 173 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 7,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $3,742,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 24.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 743,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,378,000 after acquiring an additional 146,087 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $213.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $67.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.14 and a 12 month high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

