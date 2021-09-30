SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 700.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 78.1% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $71.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.64. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The company has a market cap of $80.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Summit Insights cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Cleveland Research cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.60.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $621,138.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,376,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,632 shares of company stock worth $11,326,225. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.