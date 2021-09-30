Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Has $15.42 Million Holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,375,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,838 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned 1.39% of DHT worth $15,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DHT in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in DHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in DHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in DHT by 37.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright raised shares of DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of DHT in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

DHT stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.27. The stock had a trading volume of 946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.99. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $6.84.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. DHT had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.14 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.60%.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

