Northland Securities Raises Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target to $32.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Northland Securities from $21.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 75.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AR. Raymond James raised Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. TD Securities upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.07.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.26. 25,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,640,950. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 4.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.87.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $489.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $3,667,779.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,186.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 6,962,882.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,641,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,122,000 after acquiring an additional 16,641,288 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the second quarter worth about $47,645,000. Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth about $30,192,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Antero Resources by 45.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,215,738 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $93,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 128.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,462 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,758 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.