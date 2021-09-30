Keybank National Association OH Buys 16,632 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,632 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.10% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $14,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMRN. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 76.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 375.4% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 10,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

BMRN opened at $76.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.93. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $71.65 and a one year high of $92.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.32.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $501.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.84 million. As a group, analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.39.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

