American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 17.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 145,772 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 22,084 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in American Express were worth $24,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,045,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,868 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,370,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,539,599,000 after acquiring an additional 185,909 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,833,273,000 after acquiring an additional 296,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,454,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,332,930,000 after acquiring an additional 194,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Express by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,294,095 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,314,558,000 after purchasing an additional 553,665 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.72.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXP opened at $171.54 on Thursday. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

