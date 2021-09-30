Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 295.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 468,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 349,993 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $17,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 348,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after buying an additional 214,100 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,562,000 after buying an additional 527,563 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 47,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 60,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 24,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,539,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,989,000 after buying an additional 156,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $43.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $44.18.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 target price for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.96.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

