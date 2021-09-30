Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Buys 30,264 Shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,264 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Neenah were worth $8,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Neenah by 394.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Neenah by 47.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Neenah during the second quarter worth about $143,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Neenah by 10.3% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Neenah during the first quarter worth about $203,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neenah alerts:

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of NP traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,719. The company has a market cap of $807.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.34. Neenah, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.04 and a 52-week high of $61.49.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Neenah had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP).

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.