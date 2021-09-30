Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Acquires Shares of 187,737 Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 187,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,894,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Westamerica Bancorporation as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WABC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $465,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

WABC stock traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $57.34. 4 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,691. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.10 and a 200-day moving average of $59.68. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $51.31 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.71.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 39.99%. The firm had revenue of $54.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet cut Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

