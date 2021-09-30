Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Has $7.09 Million Holdings in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 325,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,195 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned 3.91% of Westwood Holdings Group worth $7,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WHG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 76.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 111.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 23.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 6,736 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 158.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 40.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 51,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 14,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

WHG traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.93. The company had a trading volume of 20,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,054. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $27.01. The company has a market capitalization of $157.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.06 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.93.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.48 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

