Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Has $4.38 Million Holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 0.06% of Ternium worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Ternium in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Ternium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Ternium in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Ternium by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Ternium during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ternium alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on TX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ternium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Shares of Ternium stock traded up $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $43.73. 680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.97 and a 200 day moving average of $42.92. Ternium S.A. has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $56.86.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $1.39. Ternium had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ternium Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.