NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Purchased by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $5,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTES. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

NTES traded up $3.96 on Thursday, hitting $85.66. 32,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,794,359. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.97 and a 52 week high of $134.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.79.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $34.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTES. Zacks Investment Research cut NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.63.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

