Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Sells 5,284 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lessened its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,284 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $13,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the second quarter worth $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 7,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth $224,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAFM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens increased their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 target price on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $186.58. 638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,659. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.55. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.65 and a twelve month high of $197.25.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.65. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

