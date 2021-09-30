BMO Capital Markets Raises United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target to $50.00

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 0.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UNFI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research raised United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

NYSE UNFI opened at $50.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.63. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $51.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.28.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $48,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,232,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,114,000 after acquiring an additional 610,906 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,333,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,200,000 after purchasing an additional 111,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,737,000 after acquiring an additional 110,796 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,688,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,431,000 after purchasing an additional 420,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,203,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,497,000 after acquiring an additional 268,989 shares during the last quarter.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

