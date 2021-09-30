Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on XLRN. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $113.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.69.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Shares of XLRN stock opened at $175.10 on Thursday. Acceleron Pharma has a twelve month low of $99.98 and a twelve month high of $189.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.17 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.94 and its 200 day moving average is $128.96.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $997,832.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 19,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $3,146,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,286 shares of company stock worth $5,770,648 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 35,426 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.