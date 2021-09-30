HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 1,206 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,824 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in V.F. by 91.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 110.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 66.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VFC opened at $68.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $65.34 and a 1-year high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on V.F. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.36.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

