JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $460.90 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,666,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,063,283 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.52% of Altria Group worth $460,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,419,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Altria Group by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 199,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,496,000 after acquiring an additional 45,979 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,138,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Altria Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,277,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,892,000 after acquiring an additional 48,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,140,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,398,000 after buying an additional 232,692 shares in the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group stock opened at $48.74 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.94.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.57%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MO shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.