Blair William & Co. IL Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $13,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $142.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $146.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.