Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 511,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,486 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned 0.68% of Cactus worth $18,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Cactus in the second quarter valued at $274,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 2nd quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 955,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,091,000 after acquiring an additional 139,986 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cactus alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WHD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of WHD stock opened at $36.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $44.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 64.60 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.91.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Cactus had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $108.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.50 million. Analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.