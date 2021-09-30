Conceal (CCX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $457,955.00

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $4.91 million and $457,955.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000970 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Conceal alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,128.63 or 0.99784704 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00079039 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.04 or 0.00370276 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.72 or 0.00695773 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005717 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.27 or 0.00236620 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002187 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,694,568 coins and its circulating supply is 11,712,555 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CCXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.