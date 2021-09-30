State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 158,299 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 343,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,299 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $74,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 44.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 39,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 18.8% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $2,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.69.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 28,321 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.25, for a total value of $6,379,305.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 2,826 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.36, for a total value of $636,867.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,259,576.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 455,771 shares of company stock worth $104,958,840 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $222.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $235.10. The stock has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.01.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

