Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.51 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) will announce $3.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.60 billion and the lowest is $3.29 billion. Berry Global Group reported sales of $3.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full-year sales of $13.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.47 billion to $13.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $13.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.47 billion to $14.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BERY shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,343,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,519,000 after purchasing an additional 664,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,500,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $815,275,000 after purchasing an additional 295,142 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,753,000 after purchasing an additional 348,338 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,320,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,985,000 after buying an additional 325,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,240,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,782,000 after buying an additional 241,520 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BERY opened at $61.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.47 and a 200 day moving average of $64.67. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

