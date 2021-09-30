Barings LLC Increases Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Barings LLC lifted its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in IHS Markit by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,372,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,302 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its stake in IHS Markit by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,024,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,300 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in IHS Markit by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,060,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,283 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in IHS Markit by 2,521.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,782,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in IHS Markit by 630.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,241,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,617 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 43,190 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $5,116,719.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,292,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,101,505.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INFO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.44.

NYSE:INFO opened at $117.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.02 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $77.17 and a twelve month high of $125.23.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

