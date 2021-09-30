Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stock Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 17.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,059 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $7,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,417,000 after purchasing an additional 157,827 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 178.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 11,754 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 596.7% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 81,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after buying an additional 69,636 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,970,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of IYR stock opened at $104.01 on Thursday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.33 and a 12-month high of $111.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.81.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.