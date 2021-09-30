State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 54,094 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 54,094 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Amgen were worth $104,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Amgen by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Amgen by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 415,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,499,000 after purchasing an additional 48,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.70.

AMGN opened at $215.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.04. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

