Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 87,591 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $118,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,423,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,772,000 after buying an additional 436,041 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 20.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,472,000 after buying an additional 715,042 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,726,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,710,000 after buying an additional 53,783 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,406,000 after buying an additional 60,110 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 14.4% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,383,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,510,000 after buying an additional 173,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN opened at $160.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.36. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a PE ratio of 55.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.35.

In other Global Payments news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan purchased 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

