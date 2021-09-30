HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) Plans $0.56 Dividend

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.5645 per share on Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

Shares of HLLGY stock opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.82. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $39.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLLGY shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group cut shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. DZ Bank cut shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, cut shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA engages in the development and manufacture of lighting technology and electronics components and systems for the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment develops, produces, and sells vehicle-specific solutions.

