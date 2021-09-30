PolypuX Price Tops $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One PolypuX coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. PolypuX has a total market cap of $50,637.54 and $3,031.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PolypuX has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00064882 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00102273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.52 or 0.00137719 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,288.52 or 1.00154653 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,966.00 or 0.06862298 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $333.59 or 0.00771823 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolypuX Coin Profile

PolypuX was first traded on April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex . PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

PolypuX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolypuX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolypuX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

