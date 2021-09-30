State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 51.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,926 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,122 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Shopify worth $108,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,187,853,000 after buying an additional 592,422 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,461,000 after buying an additional 392,446 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,146,791,000 after buying an additional 361,625 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Shopify by 207.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $528,766,000 after purchasing an additional 323,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,256,000. 60.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,635.59.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,367.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,504.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1,342.98. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $170.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.52, a P/E/G ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $875.00 and a twelve month high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

