Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Sells 350 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,535,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,113 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,472,972,000 after purchasing an additional 577,935 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,698 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 23.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,769,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $992,055,000 after buying an additional 3,380,503 shares in the last quarter. 51.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM opened at $59.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $253.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.14 and its 200 day moving average is $58.23. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Citigroup lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.94.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

