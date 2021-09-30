Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Raised to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $68.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $63.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on JBL. upped their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Get Jabil alerts:

Shares of JBL opened at $57.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.63. Jabil has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $63.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Jabil will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $180,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $62,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,578,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,581 shares of company stock valued at $6,358,940. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Jabil during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Jabil by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.