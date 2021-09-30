Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $145.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE EPAC opened at $21.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 1.45. Enerpac Tool Group has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.16%. Enerpac Tool Group’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 171.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,261 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $10,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

