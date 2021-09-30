Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.44.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SAIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday.

NYSE SAIC opened at $86.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.90. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $72.44 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.82.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.50. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,241,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $459,809,000 after purchasing an additional 58,133 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $425,303,000 after buying an additional 213,181 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,326,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $379,612,000 after buying an additional 177,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 9.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,701,000 after acquiring an additional 125,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,333,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,025,000 after acquiring an additional 300,353 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

