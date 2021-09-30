Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 3,926 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $6,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DELL opened at $105.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.57. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.88 and a 12 month high of $106.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $80.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. OTR Global raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.47.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $26,893,891.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Egon Durban sold 113,628 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $11,341,210.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 756,005 shares of company stock valued at $73,963,689 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

